Cool and dry will be the story to wrap up the week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for highs Thursday and Friday with chilly morning conditions. Look for mid to upper 30s and low 40s Thursday morning. Friday morning we will see a light freeze to the north with low 30s and upper 30s south.

We start to warm up Saturday with highs back in the upper 60s. The next rain chance moves in on Sunday. This looks to be mainly rain with some embedded thunderstorms. Expect a soggy day to finish off the weekend.

We stay mild early next week with hit or miss showers but nothing too impressive with rain chances.