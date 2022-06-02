We do have a weak front moving in over the next couple of days. The overall pattern will still be similar to the past couple of afternoons where we see showers and storms fire up from the daytime heating. However with the front nearby the chance will be a bit higher in the 40-50% range. These will still be localized showers and storms though so nothing widespread. It does look like the potential for this activity to be a little later in the day and evening.

By the weekend we are back to just the isolated 20% chance each afternoon. Temperatures will be hot over the next week topping out around 90 Thursday and Friday and then low 90s for the weekend into next week.

In the tropics we continue to watch the system in the southern Gulf. The NHC now has a 90% chance of development over the next 2-5 days as it moves northeast into southern Florida and eventually into the western Atlantic.