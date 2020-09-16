Severe Weather Tools

Category Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Catastrophic flash flooding.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane #Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama. 16 years to the day as Hurricane #Ivan in 2004, in almost the exact place. Hurricane Sally makes landfall a strong Category 2 with max winds of 105mph.

115-120mph gusts from Ft. Morgan, AL-Pensacola, FL. Moving NNE at 3mph.

Flash Flood Emergency for Baldwin County, Alabama & Escambia, FL where some locations already received up to 20-25″ of rain since the event began. These amounts could double given Sally’s slow motion to the north this morning…life-threatening flash flood situation.

