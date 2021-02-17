Carports collapse under weight of ice, snow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Several carports collapsed at the Town Oaks South apartment complex off Youree and Bert Kouns Wednesday morning under the weight of ice and snow continuing to pile up as a second round of winter weather moves through the region.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Metal carports and awnings are collapsing under the weight of snow and ice accumulating as the second wave of winter weather pushes through the ArkLaTex.

It happened at the Town Oaks South apartment complex off Youree and Bert Kouns Wednesday morning. KTAL Meteorologist Jesse Kelly lives in the area and heard them give way.

“I heard this loud noise and the dog was going crazy and I looked outside and all the carports were collapsing.”

It’s not clear yet how many vehicles were damaged.

The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office got so many reports of this happening that they issued a warning on their official Facebook page.

“If you have a metal carport cover/awning for your vehicles, we have seen multiple situations where these have collapsed. We advise to move your vehicles out from under these types of coverings to avoid damage at this time.”

For some, the warning came too late. Several comments in response to the post said theirs had already collapsed, but others were able to move their vehicles before any damage was done.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office also shared a reminder early Wednesday afternoon, along with video of collapsed carports at another apartment complex in the parish.

Kelley says he expects more collapses of structures like these as the winter mix of snow, sleet and ice continues to move through the region.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

57° / 41°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 57° 41°

Thursday

47° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 47° 33°

Friday

47° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 47° 33°

Saturday

55° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 55° 45°

Sunday

66° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 66° 54°

Monday

59° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 59° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 62° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
23%
57°

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

56°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
56°

55°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
55°

48°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
48°

47°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
47°

46°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
46°

45°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
45°

45°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
45°

45°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
45°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
44°

44°

5 AM
Few Showers
31%
44°

44°

6 AM
Showers
40%
44°

43°

7 AM
Showers
40%
43°

42°

8 AM
Showers
41%
42°

41°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
41°

41°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
41°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
43°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
44°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
14%
45°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
13%
45°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
8%
46°

47°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
47°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News