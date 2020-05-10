Carbon copy for Monday

Weather

Another beautiful day is on the way to start the week.

Another beautiful day is on the way to start the week. Monday is going to be almost identical to Sunday except even a bit nicer with less wind.

Expect morning lows to drop to 51-53 north of the lakes. South shore will see mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

Afternoon highs will once again climb to around 80 with most of the afternoon in the upper 70s to around 80. Another day with sun and low humidity is on the way.

We will start to see that humidity come back later Tuesday into Wednesday as high pressure slides east. After that rain chances will come back on Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 78° 62°

Monday

80° / 66°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 80° 66°

Tuesday

81° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 81° 69°

Wednesday

83° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 83° 71°

Thursday

81° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 81° 72°

Friday

82° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 83° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

6 AM
Clear
0%
63°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

