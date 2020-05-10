Carbon copy for Monday

Another beautiful day is on the way to start the week.

Monday is going to be almost identical to Sunday except even a bit nicer with less wind.

Expect morning lows to drop to 51-53 north of the lakes. South shore will see mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

Afternoon highs will once again climb to around 80 with most of the afternoon in the upper 70s to around 80. Another day with sun and low humidity is on the way.

We will start to see that humidity come back later Tuesday into Wednesday as high pressure slides east. After that rain chances will come back on Thursday.