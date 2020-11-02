Can another hurricane threat present itself this late into 2020’s season on the Gulf Coast?

Hurricane Eta is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 storm with 140 mile per hour winds by Tuesday morning in Central America, likely devastating Nicaragua and Honduras.



Often by November, Louisiana residents think we have seen the worst of hurricane season with cold fronts moving through and Gulf of Mexico water temperatures cooling down considerably.



Hurricane Eta is just one of many, historically, that reminds us Hurricane Season does not end until November 30th. This is the 5th Category 4 hurricane in November on record.



The latest Category 4 hurricane on record is Hurricane Lenny, which made landfall on November 17, 1999. Currently, the 2020 season has tied 2005’s record for most named storms, with Eta having been the last of that season on December 30, 2005.

Early on, NOAA’s forecast for August-November being “extremely active” months came to fruition, given every name on the 2020 Atlantic Names List was used before October, causing the Greek alphabet to kick in! The last time that happened was the 2005 hurricane season, which spurred Katrina.

As far as this year’s timeline, however, we have far surpassed 2005’s when the Greek Alphabet first kicked in on October 22, 2005 for Alpha. Beta then formed October 27, 2005. Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta all formed during November 2005 on the 15th, 22nd, and 29th, respectively.

The National Hurricane Center did not start presenting a list of names for storms until 1953. If all names are used up on the original list each season, then the Greek alphabet kicks in. 2020’s hurricane season has produced twenty-nine tropical depressions, twenty-eight of which have become tropical storms. In addition, there have been twelve hurricanes, five of which became major hurricanes.