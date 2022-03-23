After a rough night of severe weather, calm conditions lie ahead for the next several days.

This afternoon, high temperatures top out in the mid or upper 60s. Overnight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Heading into Thursday, temperatures will be slightly warmer, getting back into the lower 70s.

Highs rise to the mid and upper 70s by the weekend with lower 80s returning by this time next week.

Low rain chances are in the forecast for these next 7 days with sunny to mostly sunny skies. High pressure remains over the region for the next week or so.