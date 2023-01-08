Cooler and drier weather is in store for the start of the week in the wake of a weak cold front that moved across the area Sunday.

Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy on Monday as temperatures warm into the low 60s. Overnight lows will be cooler in the low to mid 40s along the Northshore with low 50s south of the lake.

Warmer weather returns Tuesday as high temperatures hit the upper 60s and low 70s. Mid 70s are expected by Wednesday.

Our next cold front looks to move through the area Thursday. Rain chances rise to about 60 to 70 percent as showers ahead of the frontal passage.