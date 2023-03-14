On and off scattered showers will be possible for most of Tuesday evening. Only light to moderate rainfall is expected. Clear skies and dry conditions are set to return by Wednesday morning.

Expect chilly conditions tonight with most of the area in the low to mid 40s by Wednesday morning. Cooler spots north of I-12 may even briefly see the upper 30s. Meanwhile, locations closer to Lake Pontchartrain and the Gulf Coast will likely stay closer to 50 degrees.

Wednesday will once again be on the cool side but pleasant with plenty of sun and low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Mid to upper 70s come back Thursday into Friday ahead of another cold front.

This next front looks potent with a good chance of rain across the area on Friday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s over the weekend.