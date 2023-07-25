NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calm conditions are expected for the next few days with a pretty typical summertime pattern.

Tonight, mostly clear skies are expected as temperatures cool from the lower 90s into the upper 70s by sunrise.

Rain chances are forecast to remain low at around 20 percent through the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected each day with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A slight drop in humidity will make it feel a little more comfortable for the next couple of days.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching a few areas that each have a low chance for development over the next seven days. None of these systems are a threat to the Gulf Coast at this time.

