Temperatures over the next couple of days will be very similar to the past couple of days except a degree or two warmer. Look for lows by Sunday morning in the mid 60s north with upper 60s south. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid 80s through the weekend. Look for a bit more cloud cover over the next couple of days as well.

Rain chances look low through Sunday. As moisture continues to build in a spotty shower popping up with the daytime heating is possible over the weekend, but these would be very few and far between. Otherwise look for dry weather the next few days.

Rain chances go up a little by early next week as a front moves into the area. We will likely see a drop in the humidity by Tuesday night or Wednesday behind the front which will mean more pleasant conditions and cooler mornings.