Expect mostly clear skies through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Wet weather quickly returns Tuesday, mainly late in the day into Tuesday night. Some of the storms may be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale.

The main threat in any strong or severe storms that do develop would be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Calm conditions return by Wednesday afternoon.