High pressure over the Gulf Coast will provide generally calm conditions across the area Friday. Expect lots of sunshine with temperatures warming into the low and mid 80s this afternoon.

Humidity will continue to gradually increase through Saturday. Rain showers will be possible late Saturday with isolated activity through the early afternoon, becoming more widespread between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Once the rain clears out Saturday night, dry conditions are expected to return Sunday with sunny skies. Humidity looks to stay fairly low through at least the middle of next week.

High temperatures will remain in low to mid 80s for the next week or so.