NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a strong cold front moved through earlier this week, temperatures are starting to rebound.

This evening, temperatures will gradually cool from the 70s back into the 60s after sunset.

Morning lows on across the Northshore are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 40s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will likely remain a little warmer in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s again on Sunday before low 80s return Monday through Thursday.

High pressure will provide calm conditions into next week with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Rain chances remain very low for the next few days, but some isolated activity is possible Thursday into Friday as our next front moves through.

