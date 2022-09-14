We continue to feel drier air across the region in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. Tonight, expect temperatures to cool quickly under clear skies as high pressure settles into the region.

Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s along and north of I-12. South of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daily high temperatures will remain slightly below average for this time of the year, topping out in the mid 80s.

By late Friday, Gulf moisture will push into the region helping elevate humidity levels going into the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s, but once the humidity returns it will feel more like the low to mid 90s.

Expect mostly sunny skies through Friday with a very low chance for rain. Rain chances stay slim through the weekend at only 30 to 40 percent on Saturday and Sunday to account for isolated afternoon showers.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Depression Seven. While the system is battling dry air and wind shear, it is still forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fiona within the next 24 hours. The system is expected to move westward toward the Caribbean, approaching the Leeward Islands by the weekend. Computer models are still split on whether this system will curve north toward the Atlantic or stay farther south in the Caribbean. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.