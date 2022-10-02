More dry, calm weather is on the way over the next few days.

High pressure over the Southeast will continue to provide us with dry conditions this week. We will continue to see beautiful fall weather over the next few days with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will range from the low mid 50s in the cooler spots to the mid 60s in the warmer areas.

There is little to no chance for rain as we go through the work week. Humidity will creep up just a bit over the next 5 days or so before another cold front sends more dry air into the region by Saturday.