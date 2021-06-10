Busiest Time of Year: Beat the Heat with A/C

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are now in the triple digits and we’re still more than a week away from the first day of summer.

“It’s coming, here comes the heat. It’s here,” said Jency Hogan resident and owner of Eye Wander Photo.

Accutemp Services President Joshua Davis said his team is ready to tackle one of the busiest times of the year.

“Business of course picks up as soon as it gets hot outside. Our goal is to always spend this offseason preparing for the busy season so we can support the clients we have out there,” said Davis.

What makes it so busy?

He explained, “When there’s a surge, you start to see the equipment is under stress and as it’s under stress, that’s when you begin to see failures. Also most people are not improperly maintaining their systems.”

Hogan said air conditioning is a must, especially after getting units installed in her business and home.

She said, “It’s like you cannot sleep or think straight. Baton Rouge is not a place you want to live without A/C.”

With the lingering effects of the pandemic, shortages are still a problem.

David said, “Some of our primary components, we’re being told our next arrival date is December. because of that, we are making sure we are geared up.”

Hurricane season prep is also underway.

“These electrical components are not designed to be underwater. Secondly, as you begin to have limbs and fall and big storms, you’ll see power surges, which can negatively affect your home and ac units,” said Davis.

Regular A/C maintenance can help you weather these extreme conditions while staying cool.

Staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and standing in the shade can help you play it safe this summer.

