Bundle up Wednesday night!

Happy Wednesday as a mild one continues across southeast Louisiana. Sunday another cold front came to town bringing severe thunderstorms across Northshore locations. This is going to be a similar upcoming weekend we have in store with another front on its way… Severe weather threat Saturday and then the arctic blast to follow Sunday!

Today, we are dealing much cooler air plus clouds. That cloud deck is making it feel chilly though temperatures are a little bit warmer than we were yesterday.

Sunday broke the record forecast for warmest ever January 9th locally as highs reached 82 degrees. Now, highs are in the 60s. Tonight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and many Northshore spots will flirt with 30s just above freezing again.

Pipes will be fine tonight, but we’ll need to remember all 4P’s by Sunday morning. Remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. The forecast for tomorrow to Friday will include wall to wall sunshine. As the week continues, anticipate a gradual warm up through our weekend before this next front arrives.

