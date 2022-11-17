Good Morning, New Orleans and a Happy Thursday!

Another round of this light rain is possible Thursday afternoon with the best chance to see anything being south of I-12. However this is not going to be heavy enough for anything official totals. Bundle up tonight if heading out to the Tulane vs. SMU game as temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s!

Shuck Cancer will be even colder Thursday night with temperatures in the 40s and wind whipping off of the river. This is going to mean Feels Like Temperatures are at least 5-7 degrees cooler!

More cold temperatures are with us over the next few days. Expect highs to remain in the 50s through Friday with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Widespread 30s will move in Friday morning with the best chance of a freeze coming along and north of I-12. Temperatures will likely drop to at least 30 and possibly the upper 20s.

A Freeze Watch is issued from late Thursday night to early Friday morning. Another front moves through on Saturday with just a slight chance of showers, but it will help to keep the cooler weather in place through the weekend.