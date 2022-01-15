Bundle up Saturday, feeling below freezing Sunday!

Weather

Happy Saturday as a gloomy one continues across southeast Louisiana. Another cold front is racing to town bringing possible severe threats east. The Storm Prediction Center had issued a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms that moved through earlier, but that overall threat has ended. Now, the arctic blast arrives tonight to Sunday.

Bundle up tonight as temperatures are going to fall quickly. Shreveport is already in the 30s compared to New Orleans nearly 20 degrees warmer. Wind behind the front will start wipping shortly, as well.

A Wind Advisory is issued from 6PM tonight to 12PM Sunday. This is going to mean feels like temperatures reach 20s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain by Saturday night, so bundle up if you’re heading out.

Last Sunday broke the record forecast for warmest ever January 9th locally as highs reached 82 degrees. Tonight, the 30s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots will flirt with 30s just above freezing again.

Most pipes will be fine tonight, but we’ll need to remember all 4P’s by Monday morning. Remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill of 20s, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc. The forecast for tomorrow will be sunny but cold. As the week continues, anticipate a gradual warm up.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.

