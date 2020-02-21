Bundle up for parades tonight! Lovely weekend forecast!

Meteorologist Scot Pilié says we have a Mardi Gras Cold Front Cold Front, Mardi Gras Cold Front Cold Front! It’s a chilly night, here’s what to expect!

Tonight: Light freeze on the northshore. Low temps between 31-34. Heavy frost & light freeze possible. Protect pets & plants. Southshore, patchy frost possible away from Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow is looking fabulous. High temps in the mid to upper 50s with lots of sunshine. Go out and pass a good time! Lovely weather.

Sunday, again is looking dry! High temps in the middle 60s. We will see an isolated rain chance return by Lundi Gras on Monday. Slightly cooler by Fat Tuesday. Have a great Mardi Gras!