Bundle up for parades tonight! Lovely weekend forecast!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Meteorologist Scot Pilié says we have a Mardi Gras Cold Front Cold Front, Mardi Gras Cold Front Cold Front! It’s a chilly night, here’s what to expect!

Tonight: Light freeze on the northshore. Low temps between 31-34. Heavy frost & light freeze possible. Protect pets & plants. Southshore, patchy frost possible away from Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow is looking fabulous. High temps in the mid to upper 50s with lots of sunshine. Go out and pass a good time! Lovely weather.

Sunday, again is looking dry! High temps in the middle 60s. We will see an isolated rain chance return by Lundi Gras on Monday. Slightly cooler by Fat Tuesday. Have a great Mardi Gras!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

53° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 53° 41°

Saturday

59° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 59° 47°

Sunday

69° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 69° 57°

Monday

72° / 60°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 72° 60°

Tuesday

65° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 65° 53°

Wednesday

57° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 57° 41°

Thursday

54° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

10 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

4 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

