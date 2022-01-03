Bundle up! Cold forecast for Monday!

Weather

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Monday and Happy New Year! The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we are waking up 40 degrees colder than just 24 hours ago.

Tonight, anticipate 20s or 30s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so again a concern for people as well as pets and plants.

Finally, a cold forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Monday and Tuesday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday. We have more information on WGNO News at 11AM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 50° 40°

Tuesday

61° / 51°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 11% 61° 51°

Wednesday

69° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 69° 59°

Thursday

75° / 46°
PM Showers
PM Showers 37% 75° 46°

Friday

58° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 58° 53°

Saturday

73° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 73° 67°

Sunday

72° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 72° 53°

Hourly Forecast

44°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
44°

46°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

48°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

47°

6 PM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

7 PM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

8 PM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
2%
44°

44°

10 PM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
3%
42°

42°

1 AM
Clear
4%
42°

42°

2 AM
Clear
4%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
4%
41°

41°

4 AM
Clear
5%
41°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
41°

41°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
41°

44°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
44°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
46°

50°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
50°

52°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

