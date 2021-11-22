Brrrr! Colder weather moving in tonight into Tuesday

A brief shot of colder weather will move through over the next 24-36 hours behind the cold front from earlier today. We are going to wake up to a chilly Tuesday morning with upper 30s to the north and low to mid-40s to the south. Look for plenty of sun through the day on Tuesday but temperatures will only warm into the low 60s.

We start to warm up through the big travel day on Wednesday with low 70s. Thanksgiving looks mild with mid-70s ahead of another cold front that night. At the moment it looks like we will only see a few passing showers as that moves through.

Expect another shot of colder weather heading into the weekend.