BRRR! Temperatures near freezing across a few neighborhoods by Tuesday morning!

It was another seasonal day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper after Sunday’s trough cleared our area, ending storms! Just look at that 24 hour temperature change exceeding 20 degrees nearly everywhere!

Earlier, forecasts verified since we were anticipating a windy, chilling start with 40 degree temperatures across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tuesday, lows drop even more to be below 36 degrees. Brace yourself: I am talking coldest weather throughout your region on maps until Thursday! Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just below 60!

Frost remains possible across Northshore locations by late week, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, as well as plants! Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

