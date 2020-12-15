BRRR! Temperatures near freezing across a few neighborhoods by Tuesday morning!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was another seasonal day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper after Sunday’s trough cleared our area, ending storms! Just look at that 24 hour temperature change exceeding 20 degrees nearly everywhere!

Earlier, forecasts verified since we were anticipating a windy, chilling start with 40 degree temperatures across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tuesday, lows drop even more to be below 36 degrees. Brace yourself: I am talking coldest weather throughout your region on maps until Thursday! Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just below 60!

Frost remains possible across Northshore locations by late week, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, as well as plants! Fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!

Keep up, updates stay available during Good Morning New Orleans plus online!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

48° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 48° 46°

Tuesday

60° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 60° 53°

Wednesday

57° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 57° 43°

Thursday

54° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 54° 45°

Friday

63° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 63° 56°

Saturday

70° / 58°
Showers
Showers 51% 70° 58°

Sunday

67° / 53°
Showers
Showers 45% 67° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
47°

49°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
47°

47°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
47°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
47°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

49°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
49°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
49°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
50°

52°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
52°

54°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
58°

59°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
59°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

58°

5 PM
Few Showers
31%
58°

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
58°

Popular

Latest News

More News