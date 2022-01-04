BRRR! Freezing cold again Tuesday morning!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Tuesday and Happy New Year! The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we are waking up in the 30s! Hard Freeze warnings and freeze warnings do remain in effect until 10AM. Pets and plants should be inside.

Tonight, anticipate 40s or 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so no more concerns for pets and plants at that point.

Once again, a warmrt forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday. We have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 2% 60° 50°

Wednesday

67° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 67° 59°

Thursday

76° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 76° 43°

Friday

58° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 58° 53°

Saturday

73° / 69°
Rain
Rain 67% 73° 69°

Sunday

78° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 78° 55°

Monday

59° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 59° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
39°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
44°

48°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
48°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
51°

54°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
56°

55°

6 PM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

7 PM
Clear
4%
54°

52°

8 PM
Clear
5%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
6%
51°

52°

10 PM
Clear
6%
52°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
53°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
54°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
55°

55°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
55°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News