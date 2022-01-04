BRRR! Freezing cold again Tuesday morning!

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Tuesday and Happy New Year! The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we are waking up in the 30s! Hard Freeze warnings and freeze warnings do remain in effect until 10AM. Pets and plants should be inside.

Tonight, anticipate 40s or 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so no more concerns for pets and plants at that point.



Once again, a warmrt forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday. We have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!