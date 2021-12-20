Brrr! Cold temps tonight, colder temps ahead

Temperatures will stay chilly for the next day or two before we start to warm up. Look for rain to come to an end this evening and then we will be left with mostly cloudy skies overnight. 

Lows on Tuesday morning will drop to around 40 in the northern half of the area. Look for low to mid-40s to the south. Tuesday stays cool but will be a bit nicer with no rain. Look for highs only in the mid-50s. 

Wednesday morning will be the coldest for a while as we see mid 30s north and low 40s south. After that, we start to warm up a bit Wednesday with low 60s. 

After that, a big warm-up is on the way through Christmas weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 for the holiday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 48°
Showers in the Vicinity
Showers in the Vicinity 0% 49° 48°

Tuesday

54° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 54° 46°

Wednesday

62° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 47°

Thursday

69° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 60°

Friday

77° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 66°

Saturday

77° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 77° 62°

Sunday

78° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 78° 68°

