BRRR! Cold forecast for Monday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Monday and Happy New Year! The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we are waking up 40 degrees colder than just 24 hours ago.

Tonight, anticipate 20s or 30s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so again a concern for people as well as pets and plants.

Once again, a cold forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Monday and Tuesday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday. We have more information on WGNO News at 11AM.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 50° 40°

Tuesday

61° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 61° 52°

Wednesday

71° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 71° 60°

Thursday

75° / 42°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 75° 42°

Friday

55° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 55° 51°

Saturday

72° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 72° 67°

Sunday

71° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 71° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

38°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
38°

41°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
45°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

46°

6 PM
Clear
1%
46°

46°

7 PM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

8 PM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

10 PM
Clear
2%
43°

43°

11 PM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
3%
42°

42°

1 AM
Clear
3%
42°

42°

2 AM
Clear
4%
42°

42°

3 AM
Clear
4%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
5%
41°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
41°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
41°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News