BRRR! Cold forecast for Monday!

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Monday and Happy New Year! The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we are waking up 40 degrees colder than just 24 hours ago.



Tonight, anticipate 20s or 30s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so again a concern for people as well as pets and plants.



Once again, a cold forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Monday and Tuesday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday. We have more information on WGNO News at 11AM.