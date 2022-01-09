BRRR! Bundle up again Monday morning!

Happy Sunday as a warm one wraps up across parts of southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, we were dealing with warmer temperatures than Friday and clouds, too, to make it feel damp. This afternoon on radar into tonight, anticipate a few storms moved through north of Lake Pontchartrain.

Some of these included gusty winds, especially north of I-10, so the Storm Prediction Center issued a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across part of WGNO’s viewing area. Severe all clear tonight to early Monday!

Temperatures currently remain in the 60s and topped out about 82. This is now a record high for New Orleans International Airport and will go down as the warmest ever January 9th on record locally.

Yet another front will start packing its punch tonight. Once again, Monday, temperatures drop back into the 50s for highs with 30s and 40s overnight into Tuesday morning. Sunshine will be the theme by Tuesday with much cooler weather. We are just on a rollercoaster ride again this coming week.

Tune in for more information on WGNO News at 10PM.