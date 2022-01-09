BRRR! Bundle up again Monday morning!

Happy Sunday as a warm one wraps up across parts of southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, we were dealing with warmer temperatures than Friday and clouds, too, to make it feel damp. This afternoon on radar into tonight, anticipate a few storms moved through north of Lake Pontchartrain.

Some of these included gusty winds, especially north of I-10, so the Storm Prediction Center issued a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across part of WGNO’s viewing area. Severe all clear tonight to early Monday!

Temperatures currently remain in the 60s and topped out about 82. This is now a record high for New Orleans International Airport and will go down as the warmest ever January 9th on record locally.

Yet another front will start packing its punch tonight. Once again, Monday, temperatures drop back into the 50s for highs with 30s and 40s overnight into Tuesday morning. Sunshine will be the theme by Tuesday with much cooler weather. We are just on a rollercoaster ride again this coming week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

69° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 49°

Monday

56° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 56° 42°

Tuesday

57° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 46°

Wednesday

58° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 58° 47°

Thursday

64° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 64° 50°

Friday

68° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 68° 57°

Saturday

67° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 67° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
67°

66°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
66°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
13%
61°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
57°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
56°

54°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
54°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
52°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
50°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
50°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

51°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

