Bringing the heat Wednesday through your weekend!

Happy Tuesday! It has been a far less active weather day today across the WGNO viewing area than Monday was. Yesterday afternoon on radar, several tornado warnings popped up across Northshore parishes and Mississippi Counties. Now, most rain in our area has ended, leaving only clouds and a little fog around.



Today, highs in the 60s have been making it feel more like seasonal, right? Well, we’ll have just this one day of cooler weather after that cold front swung through behind Monday’s storms.

Again, some temporarily below average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Unlike last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south!

Wednesday, we revert back to Spring-like conditions as temperatures will rise into the 70s for highs with increasing humidity. After today, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s second week with all of these additional rain chances.

Another front arrives over the weekend, bringing more traditional weather back in our forecast for next week’s start. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.