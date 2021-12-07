Bringing the heat Wednesday through your weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Tuesday! It has been a far less active weather day today across the WGNO viewing area than Monday was. Yesterday afternoon on radar, several tornado warnings popped up across Northshore parishes and Mississippi Counties. Now, most rain in our area has ended, leaving only clouds and a little fog around.

Today, highs in the 60s have been making it feel more like seasonal, right? Well, we’ll have just this one day of cooler weather after that cold front swung through behind Monday’s storms.

Again, some temporarily below average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Unlike last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south!

Wednesday, we revert back to Spring-like conditions as temperatures will rise into the 70s for highs with increasing humidity. After today, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s second week with all of these additional rain chances.

Another front arrives over the weekend, bringing more traditional weather back in our forecast for next week’s start. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

66° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 66° 63°

Wednesday

68° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 68° 62°

Thursday

79° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 72°

Friday

81° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 81° 71°

Saturday

76° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 76° 45°

Sunday

59° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 59° 52°

Monday

69° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 69° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
63°

65°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

65°

8 PM
Cloudy
7%
65°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
65°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

67°

2 AM
Showers
42%
67°

67°

3 AM
Showers
55%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
54%
67°

67°

5 AM
Showers
57%
67°

67°

6 AM
Light Rain
64%
67°

65°

7 AM
Showers
55%
65°

64°

8 AM
Showers
53%
64°

64°

9 AM
Showers
46%
64°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
64°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
66°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News