Coronavirus

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Events Canceled Due to Recent COVID-19 Surge

Bring the umbrella to tonight’s Saints Game!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is stifling and will be all day Monday. Be intentional in staying hydrated, staying indoors in the air conditioning when possible, and wearing lighter colors plus sunscreen. Remember to look before you lock, as well.

Highs, themselves, reached upper 90s if not 100s again but feel like 100s during even the early evening. A Heat Advisory is issued until 7PM across our state and Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Your lighter Saints jersey may be best for tonight’s preseason game if heading into the Dome. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow to mid-week, we continue seeing heat but it comes with an increase in rain chances for brief relief! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Anticipate a Heat Advisory once more from 9AM until 7PM Tuesday.

Right now, no local concerns as the Gulf of of Mexico heats up based off of these weekend temperatures. We are keeping an eye on two areas for formation potential.

Join in for forecast updates and the latest track information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Bring the umbrella to tonight's Saints Game!

Hot today, rain possible tonight

Staying hot to start the week

New week, same forecast for heat!

Heat Advisory in the forecast for Monday!

Look up tonight to see the Blue Moon!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

95° / 82°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 95° 82°

Tuesday

94° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 94° 81°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 90° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 79°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 88° 80°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
91°

89°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
89°

87°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
85°

84°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
84°

84°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

84°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
91°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News