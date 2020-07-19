Brief relief: “Cooler” weather in the forecast for a soggy week ahead!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area are the themes all week, much like earlier.

We have quieting conditions tonight as a riding high dominates before a tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico waters and southeasterly winds bring an increasing moisture tomorrow.

Temperature relief continues to tone down afternoon highs, especially when comparing our heat index values reaching triple digits last Sunday.

Many spots feel like actual temperatures will overnight over late Sunday into Monday.

Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours, though storms will likely be below severe limits.

All eyes on another tropical wave off of Hispaniola, which currently has low chances for formation but could bring heavy downpours mid-week until next weekend. This is worth closely watching.

Stay cool, plus don’t forget also staying hydrated, especially when outside with any pets as asphalt heats up well beyond actual temperatures during summertime locally.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

83° / 80°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 40% 83° 80°

Monday

89° / 81°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 81°

Tuesday

92° / 81°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 81°

Wednesday

88° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 81°

Thursday

87° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 80°

Friday

88° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 80°

Saturday

90° / 80°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

82°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News