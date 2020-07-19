Brief relief: “Cooler” weather in the forecast for a soggy week ahead!

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area are the themes all week, much like earlier.

We have quieting conditions tonight as a riding high dominates before a tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico waters and southeasterly winds bring an increasing moisture tomorrow.

Temperature relief continues to tone down afternoon highs, especially when comparing our heat index values reaching triple digits last Sunday.

Many spots feel like actual temperatures will overnight over late Sunday into Monday.

Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours, though storms will likely be below severe limits.

All eyes on another tropical wave off of Hispaniola, which currently has low chances for formation but could bring heavy downpours mid-week until next weekend. This is worth closely watching.

Stay cool, plus don’t forget also staying hydrated, especially when outside with any pets as asphalt heats up well beyond actual temperatures during summertime locally.