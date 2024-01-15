NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As winter’s icy grip tightens its hold on a large portion of the country, drivers face a common challenge – navigating hazardous road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

You don’t have to travel far to find a road sign that reads “Bridges Ice Before Roads.”

Bridges and overpasses tend to freeze first due to their unique structural characteristics. Unlike regular roads, these elevated structures are exposed to the cold air from both above and below.

This exposure allows them to lose heat more rapidly, making them more susceptible to freezing temperatures. The absence of ground contact on the underside of these structures means that they cool faster, leading to quicker ice formation.

To navigate safely during icy conditions, consider the following tips:

Reduce Speed: Slow down when driving on bridges and overpasses, as these areas are more prone to icy conditions. Increase Following Distance: Leave more space between your vehicle and the one in front of you to allow for extra stopping distance. Avoid Sudden Movements: Make gradual turns and avoid abrupt acceleration or braking to maintain better control on slippery surfaces. Check Weather Conditions: Stay informed about current weather conditions and road status. If possible, delay travel plans during icy weather.

By understanding the science behind why bridges and overpasses freeze first and following these safety tips, drivers can better navigate challenging winter conditions. Remember to stay informed, drive cautiously, and prioritize safety during cold weather.

