Today, temperatures have stayed below average with most locations struggling to reach the mid 70s. By early tomorrow morning, everyone will wake up chilly again with low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s for interior locations north of Lake Pontchartrain to lower 60s for the Southshore.

High pressure remains in control of the forecast for the next few days, giving us calm conditions and generally dry weather. While we can’t rule out a stray shower, rain chances remain slim through the end of the week.

Temperatures will return to the lower 80s on Wednesday as warmer air and moisture flow back into the area with the help of a strong southeasterly breeze. Expect winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.

Breezy conditions stick around Thursday and Friday as clouds move out and mostly sunny skies move in. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s both days, but elevated humidity levels will make it feel slightly warmer.

Similar conditions are expected to continue through the weekend with rain chances remaining low at less than 30 percent.