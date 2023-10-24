NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Winds have picked up around the area as expected Tuesday and that trend will continue over the next few days. Overall the amount of air flow in the atmosphere, even at night, will help to prevent fog from developing over the next few nights. This will add to the fire danger though so remember to avoid any outdoor burning.

We will continue to see above average temperatures through the upcoming weekend with afternoon winds around 15.

No real changes through the week in the forecast. Expect warm conditions through Friday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. We should see partly cloudy skies the next few days with just a small chance of a spotty shower. The best chance for any showers will likely be on Wednesday afternoon.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts