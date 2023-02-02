Rain chances will continue through tonight ahead of a cold front moving through, although the overall amounts will be low. We will look for scattered showers with a few storms through the evening and early tonight along with some mist in the lower cloud cover and cooler areas. Things will begin to improve heading in to Friday with sun by the afternoon.

Temperatures are cool Thursday evening with 40s and 50s around the area. Look for a few spots in the upper 30s Friday morning with most of the area in the 40s.

Look for breezy and drier conditions to move in Friday afternoon with temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night will be the coldest over the next week. Some areas north of I-12 will approach freezing for a short time Saturday morning. After that we will see a nice weekend with low 60s Saturday and mid to upper 60s on Sunday.