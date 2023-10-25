NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Winds are breezy across the area Wednesday afternoon and will stay in the teens through the evening. These are out of the southeast which means some of the area will experience the smoke coming from New Orleans East and moving northwest. Also a few showers will be possible through sunset but these will move very quickly and not produce much.

We will continue to see above average temperatures through the upcoming weekend with afternoon winds around 15.

No real changes through the week in the forecast. Expect warm conditions through Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. We should see partly cloudy skies the next few days with just a small chance of a spotty shower. It does look like a front moves through during the day on Halloween so that will mean much cooler weather for the trick or treating.

