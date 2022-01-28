Skies will stay clear as we head into the evening hours with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 with higher gusts. Look for low 50s this afternoon and then falling through the 40s this evening.

Tonight will be the coldest over the next few as we see upper 20s to the north and low to mid 30s to the south by Saturday morning.

The weekend will be sunny but we start of cool on Saturday. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s and it will take a while for that to happen. After that Sunday looks very nice with low 60s by the afternoon.

Expect warmer temperatures for the first half of next week as well.