Breezy but nice today

Small changes begin today after such a beautiful stretch of weather over the past couple of days. High pressure that has been centered over the area will be shifting east over the next few days. As that happens the winds will increase out of the southeast. Look for breezy conditions today with southeast winds of 10-15.

Temperatures will still be in the low 80s with plenty of sun. Humidity will still be low today and then start to increase later Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase by Thursday with scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows especially will be warming with upper 60s for a good portion of the area the next few nights.