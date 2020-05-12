Breezy but nice today

Weather

Small changes begin today after such a beautiful stretch of weather over the past couple of days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Small changes begin today after such a beautiful stretch of weather over the past couple of days. High pressure that has been centered over the area will be shifting east over the next few days. As that happens the winds will increase out of the southeast. Look for breezy conditions today with southeast winds of 10-15.

Temperatures will still be in the low 80s with plenty of sun. Humidity will still be low today and then start to increase later Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase by Thursday with scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows especially will be warming with upper 60s for a good portion of the area the next few nights.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 83° 70°

Wednesday

86° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 86° 71°

Thursday

84° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 72°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 83° 71°

Saturday

85° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 85° 72°

Sunday

85° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 85° 73°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

10 PM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

11 PM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

Popular

Latest News

More News