Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side over the next few days. Look for southeast winds to continue at 10-20 this evening and again on Thursday. These winds may even be stronger through Thursday ahead of the next front.

Overnight lows will stay much warmer in the 60s thanks to the wind. Temperatures Thursday will be back in the low to mid 80s.

Right now the next front looks like it will move through late Friday and Friday night. That means we will see warm conditions again on Friday with showers and storms late. Right now there is a low end chance of severe weather but most of it looks to be north.

Even as the front moves through temperatures look to stay warm through the weekend.