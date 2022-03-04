Winds are beginning to pick up Friday evening and that trend will continue into the start of the weekend. Look for mid to upper 50s for lows tonight. After that we will see winds of 10-20 through the day Saturday out of the southeast.

Right now it looks like humidity comes back on Saturday as highs warm to around 80. More moisture could lead to a few spotty showers popping up Saturday and Sunday afternoon but overall these will be fairly isolated.

It does look like the cold front Monday will bring a better chance of rain to the area. Recent models have shown the front now pushing through the area which would mean cooler weather by Tuesday if that happens. That will be something to watch though over the next few days. There are also some indications of a late season surge of cold air heading towards the end of next week.