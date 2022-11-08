Lower humidity will mean cooler conditions over the next couple of nights. Expect low to mid 60s by Wednesday but then plenty of 50s by Thursday morning.

Expect slightly cooler weather mid-week as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. Also winds will pick up out of the east and northeast Wednesday and it will be breezy the next couple of days.

A cold front will move through on Saturday bringing much colder weather through the weekend. At this point we will stay rain-free through at least Friday but could see a few showers with the front.