Breezy and cooler to end the week

It is a much cooler start to your Friday behind the cold front from yesterday afternoon. Colder air continues to filter in and we are not going to be warming up much through the day.

Look for plenty of sun today but highs only in the mid 60s. Breezy winds of 10-15 will add an extra chill for you. By this evening winds will calm down allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset.

Look for upper 30s to low 40s north by Saturday morning with upper 40s to low 50s south. Saturday will be a beautiful day with low to mid 70s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with mid to upper 70s ahead of another cold front.

We could see a few showers Sunday night as that front moves through. Otherwise we will look for much cooler weather again to start next week.