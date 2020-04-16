Breezy and beautiful Thursday

It will be a gorgeous afternoon for your Thursday

It will be a gorgeous afternoon for your Thursday. After starting with chilly conditions temperatures will warm slowly through the morning. The easterly wind will prevent temperatures from warming up too quickly.

Either way, very nice temperatures this afternoon. We are looking at highs in the mid 70s. 75-77 for most of the area. A little cooler along the coast. East winds will be out there at 10-15.

Friday will be a transition day as clouds start to filter back into the area. A few spotty showers are possible as moisture moves in. Look for highs around 80.

Best chance of rain over the next few days continues to be on Sunday with the potential for stronger storms by that point.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 63°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 63°

Friday

81° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 69°

Saturday

81° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 71°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 85° 68°

Monday

81° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 81° 64°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 83° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

