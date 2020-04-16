Breezy and beautiful Thursday

It will be a gorgeous afternoon for your Thursday

After starting with chilly conditions temperatures will warm slowly through the morning. The easterly wind will prevent temperatures from warming up too quickly.

Either way, very nice temperatures this afternoon. We are looking at highs in the mid 70s. 75-77 for most of the area. A little cooler along the coast. East winds will be out there at 10-15.

Friday will be a transition day as clouds start to filter back into the area. A few spotty showers are possible as moisture moves in. Look for highs around 80.

Best chance of rain over the next few days continues to be on Sunday with the potential for stronger storms by that point.