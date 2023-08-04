Temperatures will be very hot across the Gulf Coast for this upcoming weekend. Most of the area is back in the mid to 90s by early afternoon.

Humidity is also forecast to be high over the next several days which will elevate heat index values back into the 108° to 115° range. Please remember to stay hydrated.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to around 100 for much of the weekend. Rain chances will be low at 20-30 percent, mainly in the afternoon hours during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop may have frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds.

In the tropics, activity is expected to remain quiet in the tropics over the next week.