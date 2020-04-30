Break out the gumbo pots! Cool, crisp mornings Thursday-Friday!

Goodbye showers and thunderstorms, hello cold front! Break out the gumbo pots!

Low temperatures will drop into the low-middle 50s north and west of Lake Pontchartrain tomorrow morning. High temps on Thursday in the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

Temps may even get a few degrees cooler on Friday morning! With a few spots near 50 north of the lake.

We begin a warming trend into the weekend, but it will be beautiful. Low rain chances for the next 5-7 days, with only a spotty rain chance by next Wednesday.