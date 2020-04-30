Break out the gumbo pots! Cool, crisp mornings Thursday-Friday!

Goodbye showers and thunderstorms, hello cold front! Break out the gumbo pots!

Low temperatures will drop into the low-middle 50s north and west of Lake Pontchartrain tomorrow morning. High temps on Thursday in the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

Temps may even get a few degrees cooler on Friday morning! With a few spots near 50 north of the lake.

We begin a warming trend into the weekend, but it will be beautiful. Low rain chances for the next 5-7 days, with only a spotty rain chance by next Wednesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 61°
Clear
Clear 0% 74° 61°

Thursday

79° / 60°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 79° 60°

Friday

81° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 63°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 83° 66°

Sunday

86° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 86° 68°

Monday

88° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 88° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

6 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

