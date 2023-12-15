NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Winds will continue to increase over the next couple of days, especially on the south shore and immediate north shore. These are the most likely areas to see gusts in the 30s and even near 40 in some areas along the water. Because of that a wind advisory is in effect through noon Saturday.

Wet weather returns Saturday as our next cold front approaches. Expect a band of rain and storms to move across the area midday. We will see drier weather by the evening and then Sunday will be dry as well.

