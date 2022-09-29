Winds are still gusting out of the north Thursday in the 20-25 range and higher at times. This means the high fire danger will be continuing through the day so avoid any outdoor burning. That will be a good idea actually for the next several days with dry conditions continuing through the weekend.

Overall no changes to the forecast. We will continue to see beautiful fall weather the next few days. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s in the colder spots to the upper 50s and mid 60s in the warmer areas.

There is no rain chance any time soon. Humidity will creep up just a bit over the weekend but nothing major.

Otherwise in the tropics we will continue to watch Ian as it moves up the east coast for another landfall likely in southern South Carolina.