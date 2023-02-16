Rain is moving across the area Thursday evening as the cold front moves in. We will see showers lingering behind the front through early Friday. We will see the rain out of the area by sunrise. The big story is the temperature drop behind the front. Lows will be down in the low to mid 40s Friday morning.

Friday afternoon we will struggle into the low 50s. Couple that with blustery conditions through the day and it is going to be chilly. Bundle up out at the parades Friday evening.

Saturday morning will see lows in the 30s across the area followed by another day with highs only in the mid 50s. Sunday looks nice with mid to upper 60s and then we are quickly back in the 70s on Monday.