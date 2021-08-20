Big time heat this weekend

It’s going to be a really hot weekend and there doesn’t appear to be much relief in the form of rain on the way.

Levels of humidity will combine with temperatures in the mid 90s today to put heat index values in the 106-113 range through the day. Please stay hydrated and be careful outside, and make sure any student athletes with outdoor practices stay hydrated through the day as well.

Rain chances will be very spotty today with only a handful of pop up showers possible. The best chance will be in the southern Mississippi counties on the eastern side of that ridge.

For the weekend we have an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for parts of the area meaning heat index values could average above 110. Look for temperatures of 96-98 Saturday and Sunday with not much rain chance.

