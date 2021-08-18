Big time heat on later this week

We will start to get back into that summertime pattern of pop up showers and storms today as moisture continues to build in. More showers offshore this morning indicate a better chance of rain through the day. These are drifting north fairly quickly so showers should move more today.

The rain today still looks to be fairly spotty and localized. Showers and storms should remain compact. This means temperatures will be jumping into the low to mid 90s by early afternoon. Heat index values will be up to around 103-107.

Rain chances will stay higher on Thursday with more widespread batches of rain and more persistent rain. If you don’t get rain today or tomorrow though it may be a while. We look to stay mainly dry through the weekend with afternoon highs very hot with upper 90s. Heat index values will likely be 110 or higher and heat advisories or warnings are possible

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 90° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 91° 80°

Friday

92° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 91° 79°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 92° 80°

Monday

92° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 92° 81°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 92° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
90°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
90°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
88°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
86°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
88°

87°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
85°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
85°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

